News / Nation

China issues blue alert for strong gales

Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2025-04-14       0
China's meteorological authorities on Monday evening issued a blue alert for strong gales that will sweep the country's northern regions and coastal areas.
Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2025-04-14       0

China's meteorological authorities on Monday evening issued a blue alert for strong gales that will sweep the country's northern regions and coastal areas.

From 8 pm Monday to 8 pm Tuesday, strong winds are forecast to hit parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu and Ningxia, with gusts reaching up to 24.4 meters per second, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Parts of the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea will experience stronger gales during the same period, with the fastest wind speeds likely to hit 28.4 meters per second, the center said.

It has warned ships of the dangers of sailing or operating in affected waters, and urged relevant authorities to implement precautionary measures with a focus on fire prevention and transport safety.

Pedestrians and vehicles should not linger under or near tall buildings, billboards or trees, the center has advised.

China has a four-tier weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
