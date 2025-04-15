China's new EV battery safety standard to take effect in July 2026

An updated mandatory national standard on the safety of electric vehicle batteries in China is set to take effect on July 1, 2026.

The standard is titled "Safety Requirements for Power Batteries Used in Electric Vehicles (GB38031-2025)," according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The revisions include updates to thermal diffusion testing of batteries, further clarifying the temperature requirements, observation time, and vehicle testing conditions.

A new bottom impact test has been introduced to assess the protective capabilities of the battery upon impact to its base. A new safety test following fast charging cycles has also been added, which requires external short circuit testing after 300 fast charge cycles, mandating no fire or explosion.

The revised version clearly states that the standard applies to power batteries for electric vehicles, excluding non-propulsion batteries.