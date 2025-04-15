Philippine vessel stages provocative actions near Huangyan Dao

China's coast guard authorities on Tuesday said one of its ships patrolling waters near Huangyan Dao was harassed by a Philippine vessel in an attempt to smear the Chinese side with staged photos.

The Philippine coast guard ship 4409 dangerously approached the Chinese vessel Zhongnan in waters near Huangyan Dao on Monday morning, crossing close to the bow of the Chinese vessel four times, said the China Coast Guard.

After repeated warnings and regulatory measures taken by the CCG, the Philippine vessel was eventually repelled from the area, the authorities said, adding that the Philippine side later disregarded the facts and distorted the truth, using media platforms to hype up the incident.

The actions of the Philippine side seriously violated relevant provisions of international law and maritime collision prevention regulations, the CCG said. By illegally and dangerously approaching the Chinese vessel, which was on a lawful mission, the Philippine ship threatened the safety of the Chinese personnel and ship, it noted.

The CCG responded professionally and in a lawful manner, the authorities stressed. In addition, the CCG vowed to resolutely counter any provocation by Philippine vessels to safeguard China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.