China records 163m cross-border trips in Q1, up 15.3% year on year

Chinese border officers handled 163 million entries and exits from January to March 2025, marking an increase of 15.3 percent year on year, authorities said on Tuesday.

Mainland residents accounted for the majority of cross-border trips, totaling 80.27 million — a 15.4 percent increase year on year, according to the National Immigration Administration.

However, the sharpest growth came from foreign nationals, who made 17.44 million border crossings, up 33.4 percent from the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan made 65.72 million trips, representing an 11.2 percent rise over the previous year, according to the administration.

Authorities pledged to implement broader and more substantive measures to enhance communication and exchanges between China and the rest of the world.