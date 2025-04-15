﻿
News / Nation

Over 3,000 battle wildfire in north China's Shanxi

Xinhua
  18:42 UTC+8, 2025-04-15       0
More than 3,000 people have been mobilized to battle a wildfire in Lingchuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, as of 3pm Tuesday, local authorities said.
More than 3,000 people have been mobilized to battle a wildfire in Lingchuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, as of 3pm Tuesday, local authorities said.

The wildfire broke out on Saturday in neighboring Huguan County and spread to Liuquan Township in Lingchuan due to strong winds on Sunday, according to the authorities.

Firefighting operations are still underway, with personnel including members of the forest fire brigade from neighboring Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local fire and rescue teams, as well as local officials and residents. Five helicopters have also been deployed to assist in battling the blaze.

So far, 266 residents have been evacuated from Lingchuan, and no casualties have been reported.

Efforts to contain the wildfire are facing significant challenges due to strong winds, complex terrain, and dense, highly flammable vegetation, local authorities said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
