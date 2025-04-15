China to crack down on malicious short video content

China's top Internet regulator launched a nationwide campaign Tuesday to crack down on malicious marketing in the short video sector, aiming to foster a healthier and more trustworthy online environment.

The three-month initiative targets fabricated content, disinformation, conduct that offends public order and good morals, and policy-violating practices to attract viewers, according to the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission.

Key offenses include staging emotionally manipulative content to exploit public sympathy for financial gain, as well as using deepfakes and altered audio or visuals to fabricate stories, the office said.

The campaign underscores the importance of accountability, requiring short video platforms to curb malicious marketing. Platforms and accounts found in serious violation will face strict penalties.

China is home to a vast short video market. As of June 2024, the number of short video users reached 1.05 billion, accounting for 95.5 percent of the country's total Internet population.