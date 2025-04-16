Xi urges joint efforts to build high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with shared future

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China is ready to work with the Malaysian side to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, so as to usher in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during a state visit to the country. Prior to their meeting, Sultan Ibrahim held a grand welcome ceremony for Xi.

During the meeting, Xi pointed out that China and Malaysia are good neighbors, good friends, and good partners who visit each other as often as family. Bilateral relations have gone through a magnificent half-century and are embracing an even brighter future, he added.

Xi said he is ready to work with Sultan Ibrahim, the Malaysian supreme head of state, to lead the long-term and stable development of China-Malaysia ties, and write a new chapter in good-neighborliness, friendship, solidarity, and cooperation.

China and Malaysia should continue to deepen political mutual trust and support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, Xi said.

The two sides should deepen the synergy of development strategies, draw on each other's strengths for mutual benefit and win-win results, and jointly pursue modernization, he said.

He called on the two sides to ensure good implementation of major projects such as the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" program and the East Coast Rail Link, and to actively foster cooperation in future industries such as artificial intelligence, digital economy and green economy.

China welcomes more high-quality Malaysian agricultural products to the Chinese market, and encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in Malaysia, he said.

China stands ready to promote the Confucian-Islamic civilizational dialogue with Malaysia and to carry out further cooperation with Malaysia in culture, tourism and education to enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, said the Chinese president.

China supports Malaysia in its role as the ASEAN chair and stands ready to work with Malaysia to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Xi said.

He also urged joint efforts to promote the Global South's pursuit of solidarity-driven collective advancement and common development, so as to contribute more certainty and positive energy to the region and the world.

For his part, Sultan Ibrahim said that President Xi's state visit to Malaysia is a major event in bilateral relations, which fully demonstrates the high level of Malaysia-China relations, adding that his successful visit to China last September is still fresh in his memory.

Sultan Ibrahim said he believes that Xi's visit will comprehensively upgrade bilateral relations and promote vigorous development of cooperation in various fields, adding that China's impressive development achievements are attributable to the foresight of President Xi and the hard work of the Chinese people.

Malaysia attaches great importance to its relations with China and will join hands to forge ahead for win-win cooperation and promote the building of the high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future no matter how the international landscape evolves, he said.

Malaysia attaches importance to regional economic integration, firmly supports the Belt and Road Initiative, and is ready to strengthen trade and investment cooperation with China, jointly stabilize industrial and supply chains, enhance connectivity and boost people-to-people and educational exchanges, said Sultan Ibrahim.

The Malaysian side speaks highly of China's central conference on work related to neighboring countries held recently and values China's important role in addressing global and regional challenges, he said.

As the rotating chair of ASEAN and country coordinator for ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, Malaysia is committed to promoting greater development of ASEAN-China ties and jointly building a peaceful and prosperous future, he added.

After the meeting, Xi attended the welcome banquet held by Sultan Ibrahim.