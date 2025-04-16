|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

East Coast Rail Link in Malaysia: A vivid example of building a China-Malaysia community of shared future

Xinhua
  18:32 UTC+8, 2025-04-16       0
The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Malaysia is a flagship project for China-Malaysia cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.
Xinhua
  18:32 UTC+8, 2025-04-16       0

The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Malaysia is a flagship project for China-Malaysia cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. Spanning 665 kilometers, the railway, once completed, will bridge Malaysia's less-developed east coast with its economic powerhouse on the west coast, enhancing connectivity and fostering balanced growth.

During President Xi Jinping's state visit to Malaysia, a People's Daily Online reporter visited the construction site of the ECRL to gain an in-depth understanding of this vivid example of building a China-Malaysia community of shared future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     