East Coast Rail Link in Malaysia: A vivid example of building a China-Malaysia community of shared future

The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Malaysia is a flagship project for China-Malaysia cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. Spanning 665 kilometers, the railway, once completed, will bridge Malaysia's less-developed east coast with its economic powerhouse on the west coast, enhancing connectivity and fostering balanced growth.

During President Xi Jinping's state visit to Malaysia, a People's Daily Online reporter visited the construction site of the ECRL to gain an in-depth understanding of this vivid example of building a China-Malaysia community of shared future.