"We make all the cards": Chinese manufacturers play their hand in trade war

While US tariffs are raising prices at home, Chinese suppliers are going viral on TikTok – offering factory-direct luxury goods as American brands scramble for alternatives.

As the United States ramps up tariffs on Chinese imports, Chinese manufacturers and platforms are not retreating – they're going viral. On TikTok, factory owners and suppliers are openly revealing that luxury handbags, shoes, and clothing sold in the US and Europe – often at eye-watering prices – are actually made in China.

One supplier noted in a viral clip that a luxury bag would only cost a fraction of its retail price to manufacture. "You're paying for a logo and packaging," he said. "We've been producing for top brands for decades. What's truly worth celebrating is the quality of Chinese craftsmanship."

The videos, explaining the real source of luxury goods and promoting factory-direct deals, helped DHgate – a Chinese B2B e-commerce platform – skyrocket from No. 352 to No. 2 on the US App Store in days, trailing only ChatGPT.

Chinese platforms are gaining momentum elsewhere too. In countries like the UK, Canada, and France, downloads of Taobao – Alibaba's flagship e-commerce platform – have soared. As of April 16, Taobao ranked No. 2 in the US App Store and topped the charts in France. Some Taobao merchants have reported a 1,000-percent surge in traffic and a flood of English-language inquiries.

With the US tariffs now as high as a whopping 145 percent, many Chinese suppliers are bypassing traditional channels and reaching American consumers directly. Even after tariffs, these products often remain cheaper than their branded retail equivalents.

This grassroots viral marketing not only showcases China's manufacturing capabilities but also exposes a global supply chain reality: many "Made in Europe" items are, in fact, produced in China. As one commenter joked: "The US says it holds all the cards. China replies: 'We make all the cards.'"

At the same time, China's domestic market is becoming a powerful fallback for its export-driven industries. Major Chinese e-commerce platforms such as JD.com, Pinduoduo, and Hema are launching massive "export-to-domestic" support programs. JD alone has pledged 200 billion yuan (US$27.3 billion) in direct purchases from foreign-trade manufacturers to help them shift their business to the domestic market. Pinduoduo said it will invest over 100 billion yuan in subsidies and resources over the next three years to support small cross-border sellers and stabilize production under rising tariff pressure. Hema, Alibaba's new retail arm, has opened a fast-track onboarding channel for foreign-trade companies, while also offering joint product development and logistics support – all aimed at helping exporters pivot to the domestic market. Local governments are also stepping in, with Shanghai districts like the Pudong New Area, Jing'an, and Huangpu offering tailored support to export-heavy industries and facilitating market access for foreign and domestic firms alike.

In tech-heavy sectors like semiconductors, Chinese companies say that international decoupling is unrealistic. "No country, not even the US, can build a complete chip supply chain alone," said Shen Yi of Shanghai HMG Supply Chain Co, "China's strength lies in our unmatched quality control, skilled labor, and complete industrial clusters," according to a Jiefang Daily report.

Meanwhile in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province – dubbed the "world's supermarket" – local garment producers and international buyers told Ruptly TV that even with higher US tariffs, their business strategies remain largely unchanged. A manufacturer of yoga and active wear, Ding Xiaoyan said recent orders have surged, and losing some US deals has actually eased production pressure. "In recent years, domestic e-commerce has changed our sales model. What once depended almost entirely on foreign buyers now increasingly sells to the Chinese market – shielding us from tariff fallout," the owner said.

From high-end handbags to microchips, the message from Chinese businesses is clear: tariffs may slow trade, but they can't replace China's manufacturing backbone.

US footwear industry takes a hit Trump's new tariffs now target not only China, but also Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh – countries that produce over 90 percent of shoes sold in the US. In past trade disputes, American brands shifted manufacturing away from China to avoid tariffs. But this time, there are no safe havens. Vietnam faces even higher duties than China, and others like Indonesia and Sri Lanka are also impacted.