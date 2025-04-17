Xi puts forward three-point proposal on building high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with shared future

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday put forward a three-point proposal on building a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

First, Xi urged the two countries to adhere to strategic independence and carry out high-level strategic coordination.

China and Malaysia both uphold self-reliance and strength, and firmly oppose external interference, Xi said.

The two countries should continue to work hand in hand to pursue development paths suited to their respective national conditions, resolutely support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests, and keep their future firmly in their own hands, he said.

Xi called on the two sides to establish a "2+2" dialogue mechanism on diplomacy and national defense to deepen exchanges and cooperation on national security, defense and law enforcement.

Second, China and Malaysia should build synergy for development and set a model for high-quality development cooperation, Xi said.

He said China is committed to advancing Chinese modernization in all respects through high-quality development, which aligns with Malaysia's Ekonomi MADANI initiative.

The two countries should join hands in fostering growth in cutting-edge areas such as the digital economy, green economy, blue economy and artificial intelligence (AI), and in strengthening integrated development across industrial chains, supply chains, value chains, data chains and talent chains, Xi said.

The two sides should upgrade traditional areas of cooperation and promote two-way investment, Xi said, adding that efforts should be made to advance rail-sea intermodal transport, enhance the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" program, and elevate Malaysia's key ports into pivotal hubs of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

Third, Xi called for both sides to carry forward their friendship from generation to generation and deepen exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations.

China and Malaysia should collaborate on Confucian-Islamic civilizational dialogue to jointly build a platform for cultural exchanges at both the bilateral and regional levels, Xi said.

With the mutual visa exemption agreement, the two sides should vigorously promote tourism, youth and sub-national exchanges, and deepen cooperation in culture, education, sports, film and media to foster people-to-people bonds and carry forward traditional friendship, he said.

China stands ready to continue joint research with Malaysia on panda conservation, Xi said.

Xi said that the traditional friendship between China and Malaysia has spanned a thousand years. Nurtured in a long and rich history, the friendship has grown through cultural exchanges, been consolidated through mutual benefit and elevated through solidarity against challenges, Xi added.

It reflects a pursuit of common values, characterized by sincere interactions, honesty, commitment to righteousness, and respect for peace, the Chinese president continued.

This friendship, he said, embodies the historical wisdom and courage of both peoples and is shared treasure for the two nations.

Last year, both sides celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Over the past 50 years, China-Malaysia relations have yielded fruitful results, Xi said.

In the next 50 years, Xi called on both sides to continue to seize opportunities, stand at the forefront of the times, build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, deliver more benefits to the two peoples, and further contribute to regional prosperity and stability.

Xi pointed out that Malaysia has set the theme of the ASEAN chairmanship this year as "Inclusivity and Sustainability," which reflects a deep insight into the current situation.

China supports Malaysia in playing its role as ASEAN's rotating chair, Xi said, adding that China stands ready to work with countries in the region to sign the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area Upgrade Protocol at an early date.

Xi urged joint efforts to reject decoupling, supply disruption, "small yard, high fence" and tariff abuse with openness, inclusiveness, solidarity and cooperation.

He also called for countering the law of the jungle where the strong prey on the weak with the Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, and address instability and uncertainty in the world with the stability and certainty of Asia.

Anwar warmly welcomes Xi's visit to Malaysia. He said that China has been sincerely helping Malaysia for a long time, sharing weal and woe during the smooth times and the rough, and is a trustworthy friend of Malaysia.

He noted that Xi is an outstanding leader in today's world, guiding China toward significant development, spearheading the Chinese people's efforts to eradicate poverty, and has been advocating common prosperity and mutual learning among civilizations.

The Malaysian people admire China and President Xi, Anwar said.

The record-setting cooperation results achieved by President Xi during this visit are of great significance to Malaysia, and Malaysia is deeply inspired, Anwar said, adding that Malaysia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and does not support any "Taiwan independence" act.

Malaysia stands ready to deepen strategic communication with China and consolidate political mutual trust, Anwar said.

Malaysia is willing to expand bilateral trade, and Chinese enterprises are welcome to invest and do business in Malaysia, as well as to cooperate with the Malaysian side in developing digital economy, green economy, AI and other emerging technology sectors, so as to foster greater development for both nations, the prime minister said.

The Malaysian side is prepared to promote people-to-people exchanges in such fields as culture, education and tourism to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, Anwar said, adding that the country also looks forward to carrying out Confucian-Islamic civilizational dialogue to contribute to the advancement of human civilization.

Facing the rise of unilateralism, Malaysia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to jointly address risks and challenges, Anwar said.

Anwar noted that ASEAN will not endorse any unilaterally imposed tariffs, and will promote collective advancement through cooperation to maintain economic growth.

The Malaysian side lauds China's positive role in international and regional issues, Anwar said.

As ASEAN chair and the Country Coordinator for ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, Malaysia will work to further strengthen ASEAN-China cooperation, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, he added.

After the talks, leaders of the two countries jointly witnessed the exchange of more than 30 bilateral cooperation documents, covering cooperation on three major global initiatives, Confucian-Islamic civilizational dialogue, digital economy, trade in services, upgrading the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" program, joint laboratories, AI, railways, intellectual property, export of agricultural products to China, mutual visa exemption and panda conservation, among other areas.

In the evening, Anwar held a welcome banquet for Xi.