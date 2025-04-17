China's commerce ministry maintains trade communication with US counterpart

China's Ministry of Commerce has maintained working-level communication with its US counterpart, the ministry said on Thursday.

China's position has been clear and consistent, which is being open to consultations with the US side on economic and trade issues, said spokesperson He Yongqian at a regular press conference.

He said the unilateral tariff hikes were initiated entirely by the US side, and it is up to the one who tied the bell to untie it.

China urges the US side to immediately stop exerting maximum pressure on China, cease its acts of coercion and blackmail, and resolve differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect, He said.