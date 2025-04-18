Illegal surrogacy ring busted at 2 villas in Hangzhou

Authorities in Hangzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province, have found that one of the allegedly illegal surrogacy service providers operating at two villas has registered its legal representative as an 80-year-old woman to avoid punishment.

The octogenarian, identified by Hangzhou authorities as surnamed Cao, is the mother of the owner of the company, Yangtse Evening Post reported on Thursday.

Authorities found it out after raiding two villas early this month in response to a report by whistleblower Shangguan Zhengyi, who is famed for exposing human trafficking cases across China.

Several illegal surrogacy service providers operated in the two villas, they reportedly said.

The case came to light on April 7 when Shangguan reported an underground operation conducting egg retrievals, embryo transfers, and suspected trade of birth certificates at the villas in the Zhejiang capital.

Local health authorities immediately sealed the premises after discovering medical equipment for assisted reproductive procedures.

On Thursday, the Gongshu District Health Department informed Shangguan that they had tracked down the real operator behind the agency, as well as the doctors performing illegal surgeries. However, no anesthetic drugs were found on site, while the prescription drugs are still being traced.

Investigators discovered that the villas functioned as makeshift operating rooms, shared by multiple agencies on a rotating "dispatch" basis.