China unveils new regulations on express delivery sector

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil the revised edition of regulations on the express delivery sector.

The new regulations, which will go into effect on June 1, contain 15 articles.

China aims to build a technologically advanced, high-quality, safe, efficient, and energy-efficient express delivery service system benefiting both urban and rural areas.

The use of environmentally friendly packaging materials that are both degradable and reusable will be encouraged, according to the regulations.

They also clarify the responsibilities of government departments, enterprises and consumers in the research and development of green packaging, the reduction of secondary packaging, and the recycling and utilization of packaging materials.