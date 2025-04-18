Former senior CPC publicity official prosecuted for bribery

A public prosecution has been initiated against Zhang Jianchun, former deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on bribery charges.

The case of Zhang has been filed by prosecutors of the Langfang Municipal People's Procuratorate in north China's Hebei Province to the Intermediate People's Court of Langfang, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced on Friday.

Zhang is accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to secure profits for others and accepting an extremely large amount of money and valuables in return, the SPP statement said.

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into the case of Zhang.