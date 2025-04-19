﻿
News / Nation

3 Chinese industry groups oppose US restrictive measures targeting maritime, logistics, shipbuilding sectors

Xinhua
  19:28 UTC+8, 2025-04-19       0

Three Chinese industrial associations have voiced strong opposition to the restrictive measures imposed by the United States, following a Section 301 investigation into China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.

The US move will severely undermine the interests of logistics providers, ship and cargo owners, importers and exporters, and consumers in both countries, harming China-US economic and trade exchange, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said in a statement on Saturday.

The move is likely to raise international logistics costs, undermine the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and endanger global economic growth, the federation said.

It urged its members, along with global peers in the logistics, purchasing and supply chain industries, to strengthen cooperation to safeguard the stability and smooth operations of global industrial and supply chains in the face of the challenges posed by US trade protectionism.

Echoing the federation's remarks, the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry said that the US measures are based on false accusations and flawed investigations, calling them an "unjustified attack" on China's shipbuilding industry and a "blatant violation" of international trade rules.

The association warned that instead of reviving the US shipbuilding industry, such measures will likely drive up international shipping costs and further exacerbate inflationary pressures in the United States – ultimately harming the livelihoods of the American people.

Moreover, the China Shipowners' Association emphasized the critical role that Chinese shipowners play in maintaining the smooth operations of the global supply chain.

It noted that Chinese shipping companies adhere strictly to international trade norms, and have consistently provided stable and reliable logistics services to support global trade, including trade with the United States.

It said that United States should halt its politically driven investigations and discriminatory measures to avoid bringing further damage to the global maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
