China successfully launches new test satellites

China sent six new test satellites into space on Saturday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The six Shiyan-27 satellites were launched at 6:51 am (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered the preset orbits successfully.

They will be mainly used for space environment exploration and related technology tests.

The launch marks the 570th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.