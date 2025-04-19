Ready, set, robot! Beijing hosts world's first humanoid half marathon

In a historic first, humanoid robots and human runners competed together in Beijing's half marathon on Saturday.

In a historic fusion of athletic tradition and cutting-edge technology, humanoid robots and human runners took to the same half marathon course in Beijing on Saturday - marking the world's first event of its kind. Covering 21.0975 kilometers through the capital's Economic-Technological Development Area, the race redefined what it means to compete, innovate, and imagine the future of embodied intelligence. Industry insiders highlighted the half marathon's balance of challenge and accessibility as it tested endurance while welcoming diverse participants.

A world first: Humans and robots share the road The event saw humanoid robots line up alongside human athletes, launching from the same starting line but along physically divided lanes to ensure safety. While human runners followed conventional rules, robots competed under tailored guidelines. Each robot was supported by a team of human navigators, operators, and engineers. Robots launched sequentially at intervals exceeding one meter, confined to dedicated tracks where battery swaps mirror Formula 1's pit stops. Awards were distributed not just for speed, but for categories like Best Endurance, Best Gait Design, and Most Innovative Form - celebrating both athletic performance and engineering ability. Among 20 competing teams, Tiangong Ultra from the Tiangong Team claimed victory in the humanoid half marathon, crossing the finish line first with a time of two hours, 40 minutes, and 42 seconds. Standing approximately 1.8 meters tall and weighing 55 kilograms, Tiangong Ultra increased its speed from 6 km/h to a peak of 12 km/h and enhanced its intelligence this year using the Huisi Kaiwu platform, a universal embodied intelligence system. During the race, Tiangong Ultra maintained a steady pace of 7-8 km/h. "I saw many robots running along the course. Some compact robots were surprisingly fast, it is beyond my imagination," said Zhang Huihui, who competed alongside robots. "I hope to see robots every year at marathon events, watching them run faster and faster." Yet beneath the novelty lay a formidable challenge. Robots had to navigate a demanding course that weaved through Nanhaizi Park, Paulownia Boulevard and Wenbo Bridge and confronted a gauntlet of terrains: cracked asphalt, gravel-strewn paths, undulating slopes, and grassy patches. Each surface demanded split-second adjustments in stride length, body posture, and power distribution, pushing locomotion algorithms to their limits. "These robots are as diverse as their creators," noted Liang Liang, Deputy Director of Yizhuang's Administrative Committee. "Some prioritize speed, others charm with expressive interactions or sleek designs. While all rely on electric propulsion, their starting mechanisms and running styles vary wildly - a testament to the creativity driving this field."

A test of technology: Pushing the limits of robotic mobility Humanoid robots, composed of thousands of components, still face significant hurdles in achieving stable, long-distance running. "Real world conditions differ vastly from lab environments," explained Xiong Youjun, CEO of the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center. To complete the race, robots require high-density integrated joints and bodies engineered for endurance and heat dissipation. They must also execute precise multi-joint coordination for running, navigation, and obstacle avoidance - a test of core algorithm development. "Complex terrains like slopes and turns demand exceptional stability, reliability, and battery life," he added. For now, the event prioritizes industrial dialogue over competition. "Robots can run alongside humans, but true 'racing' remains distant," Xiong noted. "We push the boundaries of joint torque and speed while enhancing stability through real-time self and environmental sensing," Guo Yijie, technical lead of the Tiangong team, outlined their approach. To mimic human motion, the team integrates human movement data to refine robotic gait. Structurally, they focus on weight reduction, leg coupling design, and advanced cooling systems to optimize endurance. Cui Wenhao, leader of the Xuanfeng Xiaozi Team recalled a critical test failure. "During a 21 km trial, a screw connecting the ankle motor and linkage snapped at the 15 km mark. We reinforced the part with three positioning pins - no issues since." "Long-distance testing was rarely seen before," Cui emphasized the event's role in driving industry-wide progress. "This race pushes teams to improve structural stability and thermal management, elevating the entire field."