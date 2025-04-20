|   
News / Nation

Sports beats of 24 Solar Terms: Grain Rain

Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2025-04-20       0
Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2025-04-20       0

The 24 solar terms, consisting of 12 major solar terms and 12 minor solar terms, were created thousands of years ago by ancient Chinese to guide agricultural production.

Today, the culture provides useful guidance on people's lives as each term features some special food, cultural ceremonies and healthy living tips.

Grain Rain, or "Guyu" in Chinese, a solar term to mark the end of spring, falls on April 20 this year. It is the sixth of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese ancient calendar.

No pains, no gains. Just as the causality of farming and harvesting, working out with diligence and consistency will lead you to stay healthy both physically and mentally. Each drop of sweat during the exercise will witness your improvement, becoming stronger, more confident -- and being the best version of yourself!

Have a touch upon the vitality and passion of outdoor exercising together with Xinhua images!

Sports beats of 24 Solar Terms: Grain Rain
Sports beats of 24 Solar Terms: Grain Rain
Sports beats of 24 Solar Terms: Grain Rain
Sports beats of 24 Solar Terms: Grain Rain
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
