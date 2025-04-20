|   
News / Nation

China expected to achieve higher grain output in 2025: report

China is poised to see a further increase in its grain output in 2025, building on last year's record-high of 706.5 million tons.
China is poised to see a further increase in its grain output in 2025, building on last year's record-high of 706.5 million tons, while also strengthening its capacity to supply grain and other major agricultural products, a report has shown.

The country's 2025 grain output is projected to hit 709 million tons, pushed up by the increased efforts to boost per unit crop yield on a large scale and growing enthusiasm for grain planting and production, according to the report released by the Chinese Agriculture Outlook Committee, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, on Sunday.

In 2025, soybean output is expected to grow 2.5 percent year on year to 21.17 million tons, the report notes.

As domestic production rises and consumption growth eases, the imports of bulk agricultural products are expected to decline, according to the report.

The report projects that China, in the next decade, is expected to experience a breakthrough in agricultural productivity. Improvements will be observed in comprehensive grain production capacity and the ability to mitigate and address major risks and challenges facing the sector.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
