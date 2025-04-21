China remains Singapore's top tourist source in Q1

Singapore recorded 4.31 million visitor arrivals in the first quarter of 2025, on par with the same period last year, with China remaining the top source of tourists, according to data released by the Singapore Tourism Board on Monday.

In the first quarter, the top three visitor markets were China, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Chinese arrivals reached 831,470, a 5.8 percent increase year-on-year. Local media attributed the growth to the mutual visa exemption agreement between Singapore and China, as well as the Chinese New Year holidays and the winter break for public schools in January.

In March alone, Singapore welcomed around 1.3 million visitors, 11.5 percent fewer than in March 2024. The decline was partly due to a high base last year, when major entertainment events, including concerts by international pop stars, drew large crowds.