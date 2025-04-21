|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China firmly opposes any deal at expense of its interests: commerce ministry on US tariffs

Xinhua
  11:46 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0
China firmly opposes any deal between the United States and its trading partners at the expense of Chinese interests, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.
Xinhua
  11:46 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0

China firmly opposes any deal between the United States and its trading partners at the expense of Chinese interests, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

If such a situation arises, China will not accept it and will resolutely take corresponding countermeasures, said the spokesperson in a statement, adding that the country has both the resolve and the capability to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

The spokesperson made the remarks when responding to reports that the United States is preparing to pressure other countries to restrict trade ties with China in exchange for tariff exemptions.

Under the guise of so-called "reciprocity," the United States has been recently arbitrarily imposing tariffs on all its trading partners while pressuring them to engage in so-called "reciprocal tariff" negotiations, said the spokesperson.

"This is essentially using the banner of 'reciprocity' as a pretext to pursue hegemonic politics and unilateral bullying in the field of international economy and trade," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson emphasized that appeasement does not bring peace, compromise does not lead to respect, and attempts to trade the interests of others for tariff exemptions are doomed to fail and will ultimately harm all parties involved.

China respects all parties that seek to resolve their trade disputes with the United States through equal consultation, the spokesperson said, calling on all parties to stand on the side of fairness and justice, align with the right side of history, and uphold international economic and trade rules and the multilateral trading system.

In the face of unilateralism and protectionism, no country can remain unaffected, the spokesperson said. "Once international trade reverts to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak, all countries will suffer," the spokesperson added.

China is ready to work with all parties to strengthen solidarity and coordination, jointly oppose unilateral bullying, safeguard respective legitimate rights and interests, and uphold international fairness and justice, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     