Favorable weather for launch of Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship

The weather on the launch day of the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship will be favorable, with all meteorological conditions meeting the mission requirements, according to an official with the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

China will soon launch the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship. The mission has completed its last joint practice before launch and entered the pre-launch state, Zhang Fang from the center told Xinhua.

Zhang noted that the launch mission will take place in late spring and early summer, with drastic temperature fluctuations, and a high occurrence of sandstorms. The meteorological staff started the key equipment status check a month ago, and conducted a historical review and specialized analysis on weather for April.

"Current observations indicate that the progression of cold air activities largely aligns with our earlier analysis, showing minimal impact on the mission," Zhang said.