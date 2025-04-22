﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Favorable weather for launch of Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship

Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2025-04-22       0
The weather on the launch day of the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship will be favorable, with all meteorological conditions meeting the mission requirements.
Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2025-04-22       0

The weather on the launch day of the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship will be favorable, with all meteorological conditions meeting the mission requirements, according to an official with the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

China will soon launch the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship. The mission has completed its last joint practice before launch and entered the pre-launch state, Zhang Fang from the center told Xinhua.

Zhang noted that the launch mission will take place in late spring and early summer, with drastic temperature fluctuations, and a high occurrence of sandstorms. The meteorological staff started the key equipment status check a month ago, and conducted a historical review and specialized analysis on weather for April.

"Current observations indicate that the progression of cold air activities largely aligns with our earlier analysis, showing minimal impact on the mission," Zhang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     