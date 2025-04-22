China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior anti-graft official

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has approved the arrest of Li Gang, a former senior anti-graft official, for suspected bribe-taking.

Li was previously head of the discipline inspection and supervision team stationed at the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, sent by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Li's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prior to his arrest, Li was expelled from the CPC and removed from public office for serious violations of Party discipline and the law.