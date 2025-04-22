Fugitive with 700,000 yuan in cash found hiding in Yunnan mountain cave
A man wanted for forging a court ruling has been captured while living in seclusion inside a remote cave in southwest China's Yunnan Province — alongside 700,000 yuan (US$95,760) in cash.
On April 16, volunteer patrol officers in Yaoshan Town, Qiaojia County, noticed signs of human activity deep in the woods of a dense pine forest. Inside a secluded cave, they found a long-haired man who panicked at their approach and attempted to flee.
Initially suspected of illegal hunting, the man was soon intercepted by local police, who found 700,000 yuan in cash in his backpack. Police officers quickly realized this was no ordinary case.
Chen was listed as a fugitive by authorities in his home province for forging an official court judgment earlier this year. Wanted since January 10, Chen had withdrawn the money and fled into hiding.
"I knew I'd be caught one day — I just didn't expect it like this," Chen reportedly told police.
Chen said that he lived in constant fear for months, only venturing out under the cover of night to buy supplies. During the day, he stayed hidden in the cave, convinced that isolation would shield him from justice.
The case has now been transferred to local police for further investigation.