Fugitive with 700,000 yuan in cash found hiding in Yunnan mountain cave

A man wanted for forging a court ruling has been captured while living in seclusion inside a remote cave in southwest China's Yunnan Province — alongside 700,000 yuan (US$95,760) in cash.

On April 16, volunteer patrol officers in Yaoshan Town, Qiaojia County, noticed signs of human activity deep in the woods of a dense pine forest. Inside a secluded cave, they found a long-haired man who panicked at their approach and attempted to flee.

Initially suspected of illegal hunting, the man was soon intercepted by local police, who found 700,000 yuan in cash in his backpack. Police officers quickly realized this was no ordinary case.