﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China expresses condolences over passing of Pope Francis

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0
China expressed condolences over the passing of Pope Francis, according to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0
China expresses condolences over passing of Pope Francis
Reuters

A woman assists a Catholic faithful to touch the portrait of Pope Francis during Requiem Mass at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, following the death of Pope Francis, in Liverpool, Britain, on April 22, 2025.

China expressed condolences over the passing of Pope Francis, according to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

In recent years, China and the Vatican have maintained constructive engagement and conducted useful exchanges, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily news briefing.

"China stands ready to work with the Vatican for continued improvement of China-Vatican ties," said Guo.

When answering a query regarding Vatican's so-called "ties with Taiwan," Guo noted that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

"More and more countries have come to recognize and abide by the one-China principle. We hope relevant countries will see where the arc of history bends and come back to the right path of upholding the one-China principle," said Guo.

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, died Monday at the age of 88.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     