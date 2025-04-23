|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Stolen identity! Man discovers he was replaced in college 30 years ago

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:41 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0
An investigation is underway after a man in Henan Province discovered that his identity was stolen three decades ago, depriving him of a college education and a stable career.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:41 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0

A local government in central China's Henan Province has launched an investigation after a 54-year-old man discovered that his identity was stolen three decades ago, depriving him of a college education and a stable career.

Xi Nan, currently a police assistant in Jiaozuo, Henan, told Modern Express on Tuesday that after taking the national college entrance exam (gaokao) in 1990, he never received an admission letter and assumed he had failed.

However, in July 2022, officials from the Mengzhou Health Commission informed him that he had, in fact, been admitted to Jiaozuo Health and Medicine School – but someone else had taken his spot under his name.

Stolen identity! Man discovers he was replaced in college 30 years ago

Xi Nan's college entrance examination application form

The imposter, Li Xinan (originally named Li Mougang), later became a deputy director at a local township hospital. The fraud was uncovered during a routine personnel file review launched by the Mengzhou Health Commission, which revealed inconsistencies in Li's educational records.

Investigations showed that in September 1990, Li Xinan impersonated Xi Nan to enroll in Jiaozuo Health and Medicine School, later securing a government-assigned job at a Mengzhou hospital. He obtained a secondary vocational diploma, a medical license, and a stable public-sector career – all under Xi's identity.

Authorities have since expelled Li from his position and revoked his diploma.

Though the health commission recommended legal action, Xi said no further judicial steps were taken.

Stolen identity! Man discovers he was replaced in college 30 years ago

Li Xinan, who impersonated Xi Nan to enroll in Jiaozuo Health and Medicine School in 1990.

In 1990, China's gaokao saw 2.83 million test-takers competing for just 610,000 spots (a 21 percent admission rate), including undergrad, vocational, and secondary programs. For Xi, losing his spot meant losing the state-assigned career that should have been his.

"I don't want to make things difficult for anyone," Xi said, "but this fraud irreversibly changed my life. I deserve the truth and accountability."

Late on Tuesday, the government of Qinyang, a county-level division under the jurisdiction of Jiaozuo Municipality, announced a taskforce to investigate. Preliminary findings confirm the media reports, with further measures pending.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     