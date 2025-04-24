|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China, US have not held consultations or negotiations on tariff-related issue: Chinese FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  17:54 UTC+8, 2025-04-24       0
China has not held consultations or negotiations with the United States on the tariff-related issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here Thursday.
Xinhua
  17:54 UTC+8, 2025-04-24       0

China has not held consultations or negotiations with the United States on the tariff-related issue, let alone reached an agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here Thursday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to recent news from the United States, which suggested that the two countries are negotiating and may soon reach an agreement on the tariff-related issue.

These are all fake news, Guo said, adding that it is the US side that has launched a tariff war with China, and China's attitude has been consistent and clear.

"We will fight, if fight we must. Our doors are open, if the US wants to talk," he said, adding that China only seeks dialogue and negotiation based on equality, respect and mutual benefit.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     