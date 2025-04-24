China, US have not held consultations or negotiations on tariff-related issue: Chinese FM spokesperson

China has not held consultations or negotiations with the United States on the tariff-related issue, let alone reached an agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here Thursday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to recent news from the United States, which suggested that the two countries are negotiating and may soon reach an agreement on the tariff-related issue.

These are all fake news, Guo said, adding that it is the US side that has launched a tariff war with China, and China's attitude has been consistent and clear.

"We will fight, if fight we must. Our doors are open, if the US wants to talk," he said, adding that China only seeks dialogue and negotiation based on equality, respect and mutual benefit.