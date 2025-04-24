|   
News / Nation

Giant panda pair arrives in Austria for 10-year stay

Two giant pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province arrived at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo on Wednesday.
Two giant pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province arrived at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo on Wednesday, marking the start of a decade-long stay as symbols of friendship between China and Austria.

The pandas, male He Feng and female Lan Yun, were both born in 2020. According to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, He Feng is energetic, while Lan Yun is known for her gentle nature. Their names refer to the freshness of lotus flowers and the fragrance of orchids, reflecting traditional Chinese symbolism.

The pandas will be introduced to the public after completing a period of quarantine and acclimatization. Their arrival will be celebrated in an official ceremony, and the zoo's newly designed panda enclosure will be reopened.

"We are very proud to be committed to the protection and preservation of the giant panda and its habitat," said zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck. "We are delighted that the new pair will now act as ambassadors for their endangered wild counterparts."

Ahead of the transfer, two Austrian keepers traveled to China to study the pandas' behavior and dietary needs. A Chinese keeper and veterinarian have also accompanied the animals to Austria and will remain on-site to assist with their adjustment to the new environment.

This latest exchange builds on more than two decades of cooperation between China and Austria. Since 2003, the two nations have collaborated on panda conservation, achieving progress in breeding, disease control, staff training, and public education.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
