Send-off ceremony held for Chinese astronauts of Shenzhou-20 mission

A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-20 crewed space mission was held on Thursday at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

At the command of Xu Xueqiang, commander-in-chief of China's manned space program, astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie set off at 2:26pm (Beijing Time).

As of Thursday, the Shenzhou-19 crew has stayed in the orbiting Tiangong space station for almost six months and is preparing for the arrival of the Shenzhou-20 crew.

The Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 5:17pm Thursday.