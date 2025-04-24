|   
News / Nation

China, Iran exchange in-depth views on latest progress of Iran nuclear issue

Xinhua
  08:29 UTC+8, 2025-04-24       0
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing on Wednesday.
China, Iran exchange in-depth views on latest progress of Iran nuclear issue
CFP

In this photo released by Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (center) and his delegation attend a meeting in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2025.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing on Wednesday, with the two sides exchanging in-depth views on the latest progress of the Iranian nuclear issue.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the friendship between China and Iran has stood the test of the international situation, and that developing China-Iran relations is a shared strategic choice for both sides.

In recent years, China and Iran have deepened political mutual trust through mutual support, tightened the connection between their interests through practical cooperation, and united and collaborated in the fight against unilateral bullying, Wang said.

"Today's world is full of turbulence. The United States' abuse of tariffs has lost people's support and isolated the country itself from the international community. The international community needs to stand united more than ever to uphold multilateralism and safeguard the basic norms governing international relations," Wang said.

He said that China is willing to work with Iran to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, and to continuously consolidate coordination and collaboration in deepening friendly cooperation in various fields of international and regional affairs. China is also ready to work with Iran to promote the greater influence of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS mechanism and other multilateral frameworks, and to make more efforts to safeguard the common interests of the two countries, as well as efforts to promote regional and world peace and stability.

Araghchi said that Iran attaches great importance to developing its relations with China, abides by the one-China principle, and supports China in safeguarding its core interests. Iran will continue to work with China to provide firm mutual support, oppose unilateralism and hegemonism, and safeguard multilateralism.

Wang emphasized that China has always been committed to a political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, and opposes the abuse of force and illegal unilateral sanctions.

China appreciates Iran's commitment to not developing nuclear weapons, respects Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, supports Iran in conducting dialogue with all parties — including the United States — and in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests through consultation and negotiation, Wang said, adding that it will help safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and promote regional peace and stability.

Araghchi praised China's important, positive role in promoting the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, and expressed willingness to maintain close communication and coordination with China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
