News / Nation

China to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, collaborating with int'l partners

  12:50 UTC+8, 2025-04-24       0
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) revealed Thursday that the Chang'e-8 lunar probe is scheduled for launch around 2029.
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) revealed Thursday that the Chang'e-8 lunar probe is scheduled for launch around 2029, and will carry payloads from 11 countries and regions and one international organization as part of international cooperation.

The announcement was made at the opening ceremony for 2025 Space Day of China, which is celebrated annually on April 24.

The Chang'e-8 mission will target the Leibnitz-Beta Plateau near the lunar south pole region, working with the earlier Chang'e-7 mission to conduct scientific exploration and in-situ resource utilization experiments. These efforts will lay the groundwork for the future International Lunar Research Station.

According to CNSA, the 10 selected collaborative projects include a multi-functional robot designed by researchers in Hong Kong, a lunar rover developed by Pakistan and the International Society for Terrain-Vehicle Systems (ISTVS), an exploration rover made by Turkey, and radio astronomical instruments by South Africa and Peru.

The projects also include Italy's laser retroreflector arrays, Russia's plasma and dust analyzer and high-energy particle detector, Thailand's neutron analyzer, Bahrain and Egypt's lunar surface imaging system, and Iran's lunar potential monitor.

Shan Zhongde, head of CNSA, said China will work closely with international partners to achieve new scientific discoveries and technological breakthroughs that will ultimately benefit all of humanity.

CNSA announced in October 2023 international cooperation opportunities for Chang'e-8 lunar mission, which offered 200 kilograms of payload resources for global partners. A total of 41 cooperation proposals were received.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
