China launches Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship
18:03 UTC+8, 2025-04-24 0
China launched the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on Thursday, sending three astronauts to its orbiting space station for a six-month mission.
18:03 UTC+8, 2025-04-24 0
China launched the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on Thursday, sending three astronauts to its orbiting space station for a six-month mission.
The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports