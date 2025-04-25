Shenzhou-20 astronauts enter space station
09:01 UTC+8, 2025-04-25 0
The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-20 spaceship have entered the country's space station and met with another astronaut trio in the early hours of Friday.
09:01 UTC+8, 2025-04-25 0
The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-20 spaceship have entered the country's space station and met with another astronaut trio in the early hours of Friday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.
The Shenzhou-19 crew opened the hatch at 1:17 a.m. (Beijing Time) and greeted the new arrivals, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The six crew members then took group pictures for the sixth space get-together in China's aerospace history.
They will live and work together for about five days to complete planned tasks and handover work, the CMSA said.
The Shenzhou-19 crew is scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on April 29.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports