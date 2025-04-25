|   
News / Nation

Chinese hospitals required to set up 24-hour emergency channel for children under 3

Xinhua
  20:25 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0
The Chinese government has required medical institutions to establish 24-hour green channels to provide acute and intensive treatment for children aged three and under.
The Chinese government has required medical institutions to establish 24-hour green channels to provide acute and intensive treatment for children aged three and under, according to a circular issued by China's National Health Commission on Friday.

The government also supports hospitals in treating critically ill children via the green channels before requiring payment, according to the circular on a three-year campaign to improve the country's pediatric care, mental health and psychiatric services.

According to the circular, all secondary and tertiary public general hospitals in China are expected to provide pediatric services by the end of November 2025.

By the end of 2025, more than 90 percent of township health centers and community health service centers should be capable of providing diagnosis and treatment for common pediatric illnesses, said the circular.

The circular also encourages hospitals to set up specialized outpatient services for children, including those for growth and development, as well as mental and psychological health.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
