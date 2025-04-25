Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to analyze economic situation, work

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Friday to analyze and study the current economic situation and economic work.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

It was noted at the meeting that the country has seen its economy improve this year, with public confidence continuously boosted and solid progress made in high-quality development.

However, the foundation for the country's sustained economic recovery needs to be further consolidated, and the country faces increasing impact from external shocks, the meeting said.

The meeting urged preparing for worst-case scenarios with sufficient planning, and taking concrete steps to do a good job in economic work.