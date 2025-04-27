﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

First mandarin ducklings of 2025 hatched at West Lake

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:10 UTC+8, 2025-04-27       0
Ten fluffy mandarin ducklings made their debut at Hangzhou's West Lake on Thursday morning, marking the arrival of the scenic area's first brood in 2025.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:10 UTC+8, 2025-04-27       0
First mandarin ducklings of 2025 hatched at West Lake

Mandarin ducklings jump from their tree hollow before their mother.

Ten fluffy mandarin ducklings made their debut at Hangzhou's West Lake on Thursday morning, marking the arrival of the scenic area's first brood in 2025, reported People's Daily on Sunday.

The newborn ducklings were spotted paddling behind their mother near Beishan Street, a traditional nesting ground for the colorful waterfowl. After an initial swim, the mother led her brood ashore — a rare sight that prompted spontaneous protection efforts from volunteers and passersby, who formed a human barrier to shield the vulnerable chicks.

First mandarin ducklings of 2025 hatched at West Lake

Passersby form a human barrier to shield the vulnerable chicks from vehicles.

"This year's first hatch is special — the ducklings jumped from their tree hollow before their mother, which is unusual," said Cheng Guolong, leader of the West Lake Mandarin Duck Protection Team. The veteran conservationist captured precious images of the bold fledglings leaping from their nest at 8:15am.

Following annual tradition, volunteers named the ducklings after lines from a classic Chinese poem about West Lake's beauty. The firstborn was christened "Shuishui" (meaning water), with subsequent siblings receiving names from subsequent verses.

First mandarin ducklings of 2025 hatched at West Lake

A sign that reads "Don't feed mandarin ducks" is seen at the West Lake.

Authorities have installed signs throughout the lakeside warning visitors against feeding wildlife. The protection team's primary task now shifts to safeguarding the ducklings during their critical growth period, particularly by preventing well-meaning but harmful food offerings from tourists.

Mandarin ducks, celebrated in Chinese culture as symbols of marital fidelity, typically produce three to four broods annually at West Lake between April and July. Their population has rebounded in recent years thanks to conservation efforts, with 2024 seeing a record 68 ducklings survive to adulthood.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
West Lake
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     