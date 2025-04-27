﻿
News / Nation

Pakistan, India exchange fire again along LoC: sources

Xinhua
  14:32 UTC+8, 2025-04-27       0
An exchange of fire occurred between Pakistani and Indian armed forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, security sources from Pakistan said on Sunday.
An exchange of fire occurred between Pakistani and Indian armed forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, security sources from Pakistan said on Sunday.

"On April 26th, from 11:30pm to 11:50pm local time (6:30pm-6:50pm GMT Saturday), Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing with light and medium machine guns targeting the Malta Post in the Leepa Sector of Jhelum Valley District," the sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The Jhelum Valley District is located in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

In response, the Pakistani troops retaliated with small arms fire, and the exchange of fire continued until around 2am local time on Sunday (9pm GMT Saturday), after which the situation returned to normal, the sources added.

No casualties or material losses have been reported from either side, according to the sources.

Tensions between Pakistan and India frequently flare along the LoC, the de facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between the two South Asian neighbors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
