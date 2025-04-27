China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts complete handover, returning to Earth on Tuesday

The crew of China's Shenzhou-19 spacecraft held a handover ceremony with the Shenzhou-20 crew and transferred the keys of the country's space station to the latter on Sunday.

The Shenzhou-19 crew has now completed all planned tasks. The three astronauts will take the Shenzhou-19 spacecraft and return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on April 29, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

At present, final preparations are in full swing across all participating systems and the landing site in readiness to welcome the trio back.