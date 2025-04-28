﻿
News / Nation

137th Canton Fair draws over 220,000 overseas buyers

A total of 224,372 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions had attended the 137th China Import and Export Fair.
An overseas buyer visits a porcelain area of the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025.

A total of 224,372 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions had attended the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, by the conclusion of its second phase on Sunday, according to the China Foreign Trade Centre.

The second phase, focusing on quality home furnishings, kicked off on Wednesday with a total exhibition area of 515,000 square meters. It featured 24,735 booths and 10,313 exhibitors, up by 273 from the previous session.

More than 2,400 exhibitors in this phase are recognized as national-level high-tech enterprises, "little giants" enterprises, or national single champions of manufacturing industry, an increase of 100 companies compared with the same period last year.

This edition of the fair, held in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5, is organized into three themed phases. The first focused on advanced manufacturing, the second on quality home furnishings, and the third on products that promote a better quality of life.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Guangzhou
