News / Nation

China's O-Shot craze raises safety concerns among medical experts

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  14:06 UTC+8, 2025-04-28       0
As the term "O-Shot" surged to the top of Chinese social media trending lists on April 27, medical experts are raising concerns about the risks behind the procedure.
As the term "O-Shot" surged to the top of Chinese social media trending lists on April 27, medical experts are raising concerns about the risks behind the procedure.

The O-Shot, also known as Orgasm Shot, typically involves injecting substances like collagen or platelet-rich plasma into sensitive areas inside the vagina. The injection promises to enhance sexual function and satisfaction in women.

On social media, beauty clinics claimed that appointments were fully booked. However, when a reporter from the Chengdu-based Hongxing News contacted clinics in five different cities, most providers said the injections could be scheduled immediately.

Clinics advertise the O-Shot under categories like "vaginal rejuvenation," with prices ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of yuan.

Some staff described the injection as "semi-permanent," although repeat treatments would be necessary every few years.

Yet medical professionals are urging caution.

Lu Wen, director of gynecology at Tongde Hospital of Zhejiang Province, said that the existence of so-called "sensitive points" like the G-spot, A-spot, and U-spot remains scientifically disputed, Hongxin News reported.

"There is a lack of large-scale clinical evidence supporting the effectiveness of O-Shots," Lu pointed out. "The risk of injecting fillers into such delicate areas is real and significant."

Potential complications include infection, nerve damage, scarring and bleeding after repeated procedures.

A paper published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal in 2020 documented the death of a woman after receiving vaginal collagen and hyaluronic acid injection.

Experts emphasize that the O-Shot remains an experimental procedure without proven safety or effectiveness.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
