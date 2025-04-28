China expects 27% rise in cross-border travel during May Day holiday

China is expected to see an average of 2.15 million daily border crossings during the five-day May Day holiday, representing a 27 percent increase from last year, according to the National Immigration Administration on Monday.

The peak of cross-border travel is anticipated on May 1 and May 5.

Traffic at China's major international airports is set to grow steadily, with Shanghai Pudong expected to lead with 101,000 daily crossings, followed by Guangzhou Baiyun at 50,000 and Beijing Capital at 45,000, the administration said.