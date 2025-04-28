Stepfather sentenced to death, mother jailed for boy's murder

A court in north China's Shanxi Province on Monday sentenced a man to death and a woman to life in prison for the abuse and murder of a 10-year-old boy.

The Yuncheng Intermediate People's Court found the stepfather Wang guilty of intentional injury resulting in the boy's death and sentenced him to death, while the boy's mother, Xie, was given a life sentence for her role in the prolonged abuse and cover-up, according to news portal Jiemian.

In May 2023, Xie had reported her son missing, claiming he disappeared from their village in the early hours of May 3. Police issued a public notice offering a reward for information, but 20 days later, the boy's body was discovered buried in a graveyard in the village.

Authorities later identified Xie and Wang as the main suspects, revealing that the boy had endured repeated physical abuse. His biological father, surnamed Zhang, told local media he had not seen his son for over a year after losing custody in a divorce, the report says.

Prosecutors charged the couple in October 2023 with intentional injury and child abuse. The case has renewed calls across China for stronger protections against domestic violence and child abuse.