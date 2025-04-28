﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Stepfather sentenced to death, mother jailed for boy's murder

﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  19:29 UTC+8, 2025-04-28       0
A court in northern China's Shanxi province on Monday sentenced a man to death and a woman to life in prison for the abuse and murder of a 10-year-old boy.
﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  19:29 UTC+8, 2025-04-28       0

A court in north China's Shanxi Province on Monday sentenced a man to death and a woman to life in prison for the abuse and murder of a 10-year-old boy.

The Yuncheng Intermediate People's Court found the stepfather Wang guilty of intentional injury resulting in the boy's death and sentenced him to death, while the boy's mother, Xie, was given a life sentence for her role in the prolonged abuse and cover-up, according to news portal Jiemian.

In May 2023, Xie had reported her son missing, claiming he disappeared from their village in the early hours of May 3. Police issued a public notice offering a reward for information, but 20 days later, the boy's body was discovered buried in a graveyard in the village.

Authorities later identified Xie and Wang as the main suspects, revealing that the boy had endured repeated physical abuse. His biological father, surnamed Zhang, told local media he had not seen his son for over a year after losing custody in a divorce, the report says.

Prosecutors charged the couple in October 2023 with intentional injury and child abuse. The case has renewed calls across China for stronger protections against domestic violence and child abuse.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     