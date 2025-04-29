Guardians of Past: Art of mural restoration
19:29 UTC+8, 2025-04-29 0
Mural conservation is a unique profession that combines art, history, and science.
19:29 UTC+8, 2025-04-29 0
Mural conservation is a unique profession that combines art, history, and science. Conservators carefully restore murals by studying their materials, applying scientific techniques, and using artistic skills to bring such treasures back to life. This work requires plenty of patience and expertise, as each mural presents its own set of challenges. Want to know what a mural conservator's daily work involves? Click the video to discover the fascinating process behind preserving cultural heritage.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports