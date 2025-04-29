Xi urges all-out efforts to treat the injured in restaurant fire in Liaoning Province
18:15 UTC+8, 2025-04-29
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in a restaurant fire in the city of Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.
18:15 UTC+8, 2025-04-29
Breaking out at 12:25pm Tuesday, the fire had killed 22 people and injured three others as of 2pm.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Jiang Xinhua
