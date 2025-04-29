|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Xi urges all-out efforts to treat those injured in Liaoning restaurant fire

Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in a restaurant fire in the city of Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in a restaurant fire in the city of Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The fire started at 12:25 pm Tuesday, and had killed 22 people and injured three others by 2 pm, according to authorities.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, demanded efforts to properly handle affairs related to the victims and console their families, promptly identify the cause of the fire, and hold those responsible to account in accordance with the law.

He stressed the importance of forestalling major accidents to ensure public safety and social stability as the May Day holiday approaches.

Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged full-scale rescue and treatment, adding that local authorities across the country should screen for safety hazards and strengthen the implementation of workplace safety measures to prevent major accidents.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a team to the site, and rescue and relief operations are underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Liaoyang
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     