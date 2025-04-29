China hopes US will foster stable, predictable business environment: spokesperson

China hopes the United States will heed the voices of businesses and foster a stable and predictable environment for normal trade and investment activities, the commerce ministry said Tuesday.

A ministry spokesperson made the remarks in response to media reports claiming that China has stopped accepting Boeing jet deliveries.

China and the United States have maintained long-standing, mutually beneficial cooperation in the civil aviation sector, which has significantly promoted bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges, the spokesperson said.

However, the United States wielding the tariff stick has severely disrupted the stability of global industrial and supply chains and disturbed the international aviation market, the spokesperson added.

"Many companies have been unable to conduct normal trade and investment activities, and both Chinese airlines and Boeing are severely affected," the spokesperson said.

China is willing to continue supporting normal business cooperation between Chinese and US companies, the spokesperson said.