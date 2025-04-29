|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China hopes US will foster stable, predictable business environment: spokesperson

Xinhua
  15:20 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
China hopes the United States will heed the voices of businesses and foster a stable and predictable environment for normal trade and investment activities.
Xinhua
  15:20 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0

China hopes the United States will heed the voices of businesses and foster a stable and predictable environment for normal trade and investment activities, the commerce ministry said Tuesday.

A ministry spokesperson made the remarks in response to media reports claiming that China has stopped accepting Boeing jet deliveries.

China and the United States have maintained long-standing, mutually beneficial cooperation in the civil aviation sector, which has significantly promoted bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges, the spokesperson said.

However, the United States wielding the tariff stick has severely disrupted the stability of global industrial and supply chains and disturbed the international aviation market, the spokesperson added.

"Many companies have been unable to conduct normal trade and investment activities, and both Chinese airlines and Boeing are severely affected," the spokesperson said.

China is willing to continue supporting normal business cooperation between Chinese and US companies, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     