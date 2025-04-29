Chinese studio confirms "Three-Body Problem" film, "Ne Zha 3" in development

Chinese studio Enlight Pictures is moving forward with two major new projects following the record-breaking success of "Ne Zha 2."

A film adaptation of Liu Cixin's sci-fi epic "The Three-Body Problem" has been in development since June 2024, and the script is on track to be completed by 2025, with filming slated to begin in 2026, according to company chairman Wang Changtian.

Wang also confirmed that director Yang Yu, known as Jiaozi, is currently deep in development on "Ne Zha 3," the sequel to the wildly successful "Ne Zha 2."

Describing the project as even more ambitious than its predecessor, Wang said it could take up to five years to complete.

"Ne Zha 2," released during the 2025 Chinese New Year holiday, has grossed 15.75 billion yuan (about 2.18 billion US dollars) globally to date, according to box office tracker Maoyan. The fantasy animation currently stands as the fifth highest-grossing film worldwide and the highest-earning animated feature in history.