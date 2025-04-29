|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China to handle 144 mln railway passenger trips over May Day holiday

Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
China's railway network is expected to handle approximately 144 million passenger trips during the eight-day May Day holiday travel rush, which kicked off on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0

China's railway network is expected to handle approximately 144 million passenger trips during the eight-day May Day holiday travel rush, which kicked off on Tuesday, the national railway operator said.

The figure represents a year-on-year increase of 4.9 percent, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Thursday is expected to see the peak passenger flow for the period, according to the group.

According to China's 12306 railway booking platform, popular destinations for the holiday include Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Xi'an, Nanjing and Zhengzhou.

Platform data also shows that Beijing-Shanghai, Xi'an-Chengdu, Beijing-Hohhot, Nanning-Guangzhou, Beijing-Shenyang, and Shenzhen-Hong Kong routes are among the most popular for the eight-day period.

To cater to this surge in traffic, China's rail authorities have scheduled additional train services, operating an average of more than 12,000 passenger trains each day, according to the railway operator.

It noted that actions such as the scheduling of additional high-speed sleeper trains have been taken to increase transport capacities in popular regions and at peak times.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Zhengzhou
Shenyang
Wuhan
Nanjing
Hangzhou
Chengdu
Shenzhen
Guangzhou
Shanghai
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     