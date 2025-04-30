Shenzhou-19 return capsule touches down on Earth
The return capsule of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship, carrying astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Wednesday.
The three astronauts are all in good health condition, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
