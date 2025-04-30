Chinese court upholds 20-year sentence for former head coach of national men's football team

A court in central China on Wednesday upheld a 20-year prison sentence for Li Tie, the former head coach of the country's national men's football team, rejecting his appeal.

The ruling was issued by the Hubei Provincial Higher People's Court.

Li was originally sentenced on December 13, 2024, by the Intermediate People's Court of Xianning, Hubei Province, after being convicted on multiple charges of bribery, including both giving and receiving bribes.